Prince Andrew ‘furious’ after being denied entrance by Palace guard

Prince Andrew recently came under fire once more after his past exchange of words with a Palace guard, who denied him entrance, came out.
A source recently came forward to reveal one of Prince Andrew’s past spats from as early as 2013. The source reiterated Prince Andrew’s exchange of words with a Palace guard who denied him entrance.
During their interview with the Daily Mirror, the source began by saying, “He was incredibly, incredibly angry. It was very much a case of guns being pointed at him and ‘halt who goes there.’”
During the course of their verbal spat, the prince asked enquired, “Don't you know who I am?” and reportedly “made his thoughts plain” during the heated bashing.
The source added it got pretty heated because he just kept repeating himself 'Don't you know who I am?' He felt the officers had sneaked up on him and believed they had behaved disrespectfully towards him.
"He gave them a proper dressing down, shouting at them like a schoolteacher before he walked back to the main house - completely livid."
Later, Prince Andrew issued a statement claiming, "The police have a difficult job to do balancing security for the Royal Family and deterring intruders, and sometimes they get it wrong. I am grateful for their apology and look forward to a safe walk in the garden in the future."