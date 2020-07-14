Prince Harry dubbed a ‘complete idiot’ by army personnel he formerly supported

Prince Harry appears to be under heavy fire at the hands of British officials. Just recently Former Colour Sergeant Trevor Coult came out and bashed the prince for his recent statements about the “uncomfortable” past of the Commonwealth.

Mr. Coult began by criticizing some of Prince Harry’s comments about the “uncomfortable” history of the Commonwealth.

During his interview with the Mirror, Mr. Coult claimed, Prince Harry has “turned into a complete idiot. His comments are disgusting and I for one am pleased he has left the UK. A lot of soldiers in the British Army are from the Commonwealth too.”

“They fought alongside Harry and he should remember that. He’s having a dig at the Royal Family – his own family."

The retired sergeant pointed out how hypocritical the prince has been acting for the longest time. He noted, “He says he wants to be left alone to do his own thing but he’s constantly ¬doing Zoom calls. He can’t have it both ways so he’s now classed as what I think is an attention seeker.”

“Every time he speaks these days he loses support massively. Every time he speaks and insults the Queen, the Royal Family or has a go at the Commonwealth, all that support from all the years is slowly vanishing. It’s sad because he did good work.”

Prince Harry’s continued support for the army has earned him incredible amounts of respect during the course of his life. However, in light of his recent statements, Mr. Coult claimed, “We respect Harry for his service, for what he did in the past and setting up the Invictus Games for disabled veterans but all of that is being undone now.”

For the unversed, the issue began after Prince Harry made a sweeping statement regarding the Commonwealth and invited a slew of hateful attention his way.

He claimed, "When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past.”

"So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do.”

“It's not going to be easy and in some cases, it's not going to be comfortable, but it needs to be done, because, guess what, everybody benefits."