Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith ‘glad’ her relationship with August Alsina was addressed

Even though August Alsina’s past romance details with Jada Pinkett-Smith caused a large amount of backlash online, Will Smith is ‘glad’ it all came out in the end.

A source close to US Weekly claims the Smith family is glad all of this came out. The source was quoted saying, “The Smiths as a family are really glad they addressed this and put everything out in the open.”

“Will and Jada, at the end of the day, are like a normal couple who just happen to be glorified because they’re famous. They have fought. They have reconciled. At the end of the day, they do love each other.”

The source also went on to claim that the entire situation had been “blown out of proportion” from the start. “At the end of the day, what hasn’t changed is the love that Will and Jada have for each other, and the deep love that their children have for them. They are an extremely close family, famous or not.”

Even through this scandal the couple is “good, happy and strong.” The source added, “They [Will and Jada] adore their kids, their kids adore them.”

However, according to a second source, the couple do wish that all of this blows away quicker since everyone just “wants this to fade away.”