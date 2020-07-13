Prince Andrew is ‘incredibly nervous’ over his alleged connections with Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew has been feeling “incredibly nervous” because of the recent media fire being unleashed over his alleged relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

A source close to Pinkvilla recently came out with information regarding the prince’s emotional health following the issue. The source claims all of this “really scares him” and that he plans to “do almost anything to escape jail time.”

Prince Andrew previously wrote a statement regarding the scandal in an attempt to set it to rest and stated, “It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstance relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support.”

He also added, “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”