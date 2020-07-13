Amber Riley touches on her grief following Naya Rivera’s disappearance

With Naya Rivera’s disappearance sparking national outrage and grief a number of her friends and family members have been left in a state of shock. In an attempt to set the record straight, her friend Amber Riley came out and set the record straight and bashed all those trolls hating on her for not showing her grief publically.

Amber published a tweet that called out all those spreading negativity amidst such a horrible tragedy.

She said, “Show some respect. All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family. No one owes anyone online performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now."

Another Glee actor also reached out and mirrored Amber’s tweet with a few words of his own. He said, "I cannot begin to understand what Naya’s family must be feeling. I know the rest of us are completely shattered, but not without hope. Please respect her family & their privacy in this moment. Please refrain from judging those who don’t show their pain on social media."



