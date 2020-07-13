Justin Bieber promises to ‘never stop fighting’ for the black community

Justin Bieber recently showcased his unending support for the black community with a powerful Instagram upload and vowed to ‘never stop fighting’ for those who suffered during this time.

He posted a total of two pictures, one a plain white background with Breonna Taylor’s name in a bold red font. He captioned it with a post stating, "Wtf going on? I need updates. How are these police officers not arrested. She was innocently shot and killed in her own home by police. I’m not going to forget (sic).”

His other upload was a heartwarming message to all those who suffered at the hand of injustice and systemic racism. Justin claimed, "I will never stop fighting for my brothers and sisters.”



This is not the first time Justin has spoken out in support of Taylor or Floyd. He previously urged his 141 million fan base to sign the petition to celebrate her 27th birthday.

