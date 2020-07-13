close
Mon Jul 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Hollywood

Web Desk
July 13, 2020

Demi Lovato’s hilarious reaction to 'Camp Rock’ marathon alongside Max Ehrich

Hollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 13, 2020
Demi Lovato’s hilarious reaction to 'Camp Rock’ marathon alongside Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato seems to be taking a trip down memory lane and rewatching content from her Disney Channel Original days alongside boyfriend Max Ehrich.

She shared her hilarious reaction to her Camp Rock days over on Instagram with rib-tickling captions.

Touching upon her younger days on Disney with half-sister Madison De La Garza, the singer shared a clip of her dance on Twitter as well, with the caption, "It's crazy when I watch this now I see @maddelagarza.”

A number of fans excitedly took that trip down memory lane and began sharing clips from Demi's acting days. The unending amazement that she has come this far in such a short frame of time, fans seem elated to see the progress she has made over the years.

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Hollywood