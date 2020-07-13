Demi Lovato’s hilarious reaction to 'Camp Rock’ marathon alongside Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato seems to be taking a trip down memory lane and rewatching content from her Disney Channel Original days alongside boyfriend Max Ehrich.

She shared her hilarious reaction to her Camp Rock days over on Instagram with rib-tickling captions.

Touching upon her younger days on Disney with half-sister Madison De La Garza, the singer shared a clip of her dance on Twitter as well, with the caption, "It's crazy when I watch this now I see @maddelagarza.”

A number of fans excitedly took that trip down memory lane and began sharing clips from Demi's acting days. The unending amazement that she has come this far in such a short frame of time, fans seem elated to see the progress she has made over the years.

Check it out below:



