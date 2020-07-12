Britney Spears slams social media trolls in heart breaking Instagram post

Britney Spears slams social media trolls in heartbreaking Instagram post

Britney Spears left fans speechless after she put up a social media post, setting the record straight against trolls hating on her for the content she puts out.

Her Instagram post featured a biblical quote from Corinthians which read, “Be on your guard; Stand firm in the faith; Be courageous be strong.”

Her caption began by addressing the malicious comments she has been receiving over the last couple of weeks, "I get how some people might not like my posts or even understand them, but this is me being happy.’

But "This is me being authentic and as real as it gets!!!!! I want to inspire people to do the same and just be themselves without pleasing others... that's the key to happiness.

For the unversed, the issues first began after Britney began sharing pictures from her modeling shoots to her Instagram.