Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers officially announce split after 10 years of marriage

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers recently penned a heartfelt note to fans and announced their split after a total of 10 years of marriage together.

Turning to their Instagram accounts, the couple posted identical posts with the most heartfelt captions to announce the news to fans, "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents.”

“It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.”

They went on saying, “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”

They concluded by saying, “We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."



According to a source close to PEOPLE, the couple are still very much in love. They reportedly, "both still love each other very much and they’ve always been such a close knit family. I know their main focus right now is their kids and making sure nothing changes for them.”