Ryan Reynolds takes a dig at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Ryan Reynolds makes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle the butt of a joke in recent episode

Ryan Reynolds recently left game show contestants in fits of laughter at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s expense.

During a segment in the game show, a silly banter emerged between Adam Scott and Ryan Reynolds.

The game show segment Don't Get Tired raised a hilarious question surrounding the former royals and Ryan’s witty comeback, to Adam Scott, left fans rolling off of their seats in laughter.

Adam began by saying, "Meghan Markle went from Suits to crowns after she married into the royal family” so then "Before she resigned, what was her official title?”

With four possible answers to the question, Ryan creatively quipped, "Or E. we taped this show seven months ago."

However, the contestants did not get the answer right at all and dubbed Meghan the ‘Duchess of Cornwall’. Whereas in reality that is a title that Prince Charles’s wife Camilla holds.

According to a report by the Daily Mail Ayesha Hazarika spoke at a summit in Edinburgh claiming, "He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry. So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry."