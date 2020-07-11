Meghan Markle had ‘no intention’ of living in her $3 million refurbished Cottage

Meghan Markle continues to make headlines for her tax debt to the British public even after her official split from the royal family took effect.



A royal photographer Arthur Edwards has recently come out with a claim against the former Duchess. He believes Meghan had no intention of living in their newly refurbished house from the beginning and in essence spent over $ 3.03 million (£2.4 million) taxpayer money for no reason.

During an interview with TalkRadio, the 79-year-old claimed, “All that house refurbishment at Frogmore and the money that they spent on that, she had no intention of staying here.”

Edwards has been taking pictures of Prince Harry ever since his birth and he claims the Duke’s personality and body language dramatically changed after marrying Meghan Markle.

“Unfortunately for the last couple of years, he has gone completely sour. He didn't talk to me for a year. I've been photographing him since he was born, and it was down to her”

Even when the media requested a meeting with Meghan Markle, she never allowed for it to happen. “I think the moment she married Harry it was ‘right, let's get out of here as quick as we can. I mean, it was ridiculous.”