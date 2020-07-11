Kim Kardashian is reportedly concerned over Kanye West’s recent behavior

With Kanye’s presentational announcement taking the internet by storm, reports reveal that Kim Kardashian is privately breaking down from the stress of worrying about her husband.



According to People, Kanye’s bipolar diagnosis is making life incredibly difficult for him right now and due to his manic episodes he has been ‘struggling’.

The source was quoted saying, "Kanye has been doing well for a long time. In the past, he has suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder. Right now, he is struggling again."

The source also added that Kim has taken their kids and is currently living away from her husband in Los Angeles, Due to him having to spend his days alone in Wyoming, the family is concerned for his wellbeing.

"Kim is concerned, as well as her whole family. It's super stressful for Kim, because Kanye's behavior is very unpredictable. She is worried. The episodes usually last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. Kim hopes it will be the same this time."