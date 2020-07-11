Cassie Randolph believes Colton Underwood intends to profit from their breakup

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood’s relationship recently met its end in a rather public and aggressive context. It all spiraled out of control after Colton claimed he found ‘clarity’ within himself after splitting from his girlfriend.

Shortly after this statement caught media attention, Cassie came forward with an allegation claiming that Colton has been attempting to ‘monetize’ off of their split by adding it as a chapter in his memoir.

The heat initially began pouring in after Colton took to his social media account to bash his ex-girlfriend for her most recent appearance on Colton shared a post on Instagram that appeared to shade Cassie for her recent appearance on The Bachelor — Greatest of All Time!.

He wrote, "These last few weeks have been challenging because, by now, you all know I’m an open book and I enjoy sharing my life with y’all.”

“When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends. I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week."

Cassie did not sit idly by those claims, and shot back with a slew of posts on her Instagram stories, asking her ex not to go public about their breakup. She said, "Colton, as you know we made an agreement to not publicly discuss our break up. I have honored this, as have you thus far.”

Later on, she addressed the issue directly, claiming that Colton’s decisions have deeply ‘saddened’ he, and "It seems you are subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in aggressive comments such as 'that obviously changed this week' in order to make me look like the bad one."

What concerns the star even more so is the fact that Colton plans to write about his experience battling through COVID-19 at her family home without giving her any control over what details he can or cannot publish.

"On Monday evening, you informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family's house during your recovery) & about our breakup."

"You have also refused to give me any sort of approval on the chapter you will be writing, which will heavily feature me... This seems a bit unfair to me. Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard."

Concluding her public reply, she asked Colton to refrain from "dragging me when we both know it's unwarranted. Neither of us or anyone close to us, would have predicted that I would have to write this post.” Even in light of all of this, "I wish you nothing but the best and hope you can move on peacefully and successfully."