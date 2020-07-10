Jessica Mulroney feels abandoned by Meghan Markle after white privilege scandal

Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle’s friendship is reportedly a thing of the past now, and it seems Jessica still cannot wrap her head around the loss of her best friend following her scandal with black influencer Sasha Exeter.

According to sources close to the duo, Meghan is furious and extremely upset with Jessica over her discourse with Sasha.

During an interview with Us Weekly, the source began by saying, “That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done.”

The Sun reports that since then another source has come to light claiming, “Jessica’s team have made it clear that she feels completely ditched by Meghan and fears she is going to cut her out of her life for good. She’s completely distraught and devastated because Meghan has done nothing to stand up for her publicly. Jessica is terrified she will never work again."

“She is losing so much work from brands who loved her connection to Meghan in the past but now feels she has become toxic.”

The source added, "All it would take is for Meghan to go out on a shopping trip with Jessica to show she still has her support. But the clear indication is that there’s not going to be any show of support like that. It’s a brutal blow after a ten-year friendship. Jessica has been there for Meghan through thick and thin.”