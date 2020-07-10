Instagram issues a public apology to Bella Hadid for removing her dad’s picture

Instagram issues a public apology towards Bella Hadid for removing her dad’s picture

As the backlash towards Instagram increases minute by minute, it appears to have come out with a public apology towards the model for removing her father’s passport picture, featuring his birth country Palestine.

The company claims the photo was taken down as a result of an unknown error within their system. According to a report by Page Six, Instagram representatives claim: "To protect the privacy of our community, we don’t allow people to post personal information, such as passport numbers, on Instagram.

"In this case the passport number was blurred out, so this content shouldn’t have been removed. We’ve restored the content and apologized to Bella for the mistake."

After the picture was removed, Bella called out the company with a tweet claiming, "Instagram removed my story that only said 'My baba And his birthplace of Palestine' with a photograph of his American passport. @instagram exactly what part of me being proud of my father’s birth place of Palestine is ‘bullying, harassment, graphic or sexual nudity?'”

Later on, she shared the same image to her story twice with the caption, "I am proud to be Palestinian" adding, "Everyone should post where their mother and fathers were born today! Remind them how proud you are of where you come from!!!" Her message also contained a jab for the company, claiming, "Do you want me to change his birthplace for you?"

As of yet, Bella has not publically responded to Instagram’s apology but continues to post stories and posts showcasing her support towards all religions.



