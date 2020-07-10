close
Thu Jul 09, 2020
Web Desk
July 10, 2020

Nepal bans Indian TV channels over 'misleading propaganda'

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 10, 2020
"Enough is enough, it should be stopped now," Narayan Kaji Shrestha, the spokesperson for the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), said. South Asians News Portal/via The News

KATHMANDU: Tensions between Nepal and India worsened on Thursday after Kathmandu banned New Delhi's TV channels over "misleading propaganda", international media outlets reported.

The ban on all Indian channels — including India's state-run TV — was set to take effect today, Nepalese media reported.

Narayan Kaji Shrestha, the spokesperson for the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), said Indian media crossed all boundaries in its baseless propaganda against Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli and the incumbent leadership.

"Enough is enough, it should be stopped now," Shrestha said.

