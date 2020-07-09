Kourtney Kardashian touches upon her departure from ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Kourtney Kardashian’s dislike towards the hit reality TV show KUWTK has been at the center of the media’s attention and quite recently it was revealed that she does not plan to return for a new season, albeit it is unknown whether this decision is permanent or not.

Making herself even clearer, the star responded to a mean spirited fan confirming the news of her departure just recently.

Kourtney’s sister’s Kendall and Kylie have previously addressed her decision to part ways with the reality TV show in a past interview with Vogue Arabia.

They were quoted saying, “I have been filming the show non-stop for 14 years. I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was.”

Explaining further she added, “Privacy is something I have come to value and finding that balance of private moments with being on a reality show is hard. People have this misconception that I don’t want to work, which isn’t true. I am following my happiness and putting my energy into that which makes me happy.”

"No, well, first of all, not necessarily [is Kourtney leaving the show]. I think Kourtney kind of has boundaries, which is totally understandable, and I think to answer your question a little further, I’ve always kind of not let my personal life entirely on the show so it’s just kind of always been a thing for me, but for Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show so now it’s a bit more shift, I guess, for everyone to understand. But no, I don’t think she’s fully [confirmed] to not be on the show. Let’s just say it gets a little crazier before it gets any better, and there [are] some pretty crazy things that happen."