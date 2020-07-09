Lizzo slams racist property owner for kicking her out of house

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
African American singer Lizzo recently experienced extensive amounts of racism at the hands of a rental property owner who threatened to call the police on her and her friends.
In an attempt to call out the owner, Lizzo took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself twerking by the pool in a red bikini cover-up.
She wrote a caption scoffing at her property owner: "This is for the man that kicked me out of my 7-day rental 3 days early yesterday. This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my 6 black homegirls to say that we could 'hurt him' and threaten to call the police.”
She further wrote, "I know you're watching my page so I just want you to know you can't stop this black girls' shine. Thanks for kicking us out cus this house is better anyways."
Previously, Lizzo had shared a video of her and her girls, lounging around in their bathing suits under the sun with a caption that read, “Just a group of melanated girls soaking up the sun. No rhyme or reason. (We all took the responsibility to get [COVID-19] tests and luckily we’re all negative. Please be safe and wear your masks.”