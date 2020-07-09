The Beginning of un unbeaten collaboration between TECNO and M&P in Pakistan

Good business organizations like TECNO always feel the importance of building a good relationship with customers, suppliers, and distributors. This bond then becomes the strong base of their success and achievement. The company has found the same ideology with its new distributor Muller & Phipps M&P and, now they both are uncovering the impeccable heights of new growth and great possibilities.



For a business, it is compulsory to look at the core values of their partners, as 90% of them believe it to be a key factor for higher margins and greater efficiency. TECNO’s distribution chain has been effectively working throughout these years, but as the demand for their mobile series is increasing their reach towards the audiences should need to be more approachable nationwide. Hence due to this reason, they collaborated with Muller and Phipps who are one of the oldest and most reliable logistics distributors in Pakistan.

This idea of joining forces turned out to be beneficial in terms of sales number as Muller and Phipps’s advance standards of supplying door to door services has helped TECNO get to the far urban and rural areas of our country. The successful result has made the brand proud and excited at the same time.

The fast-growing network of M&P has allowed TECNO mobiles to reach mobile retail shops in different cities. This step would help the brand to get some majored share of the mobile market in these areas, ultimately leading to growth and prosperity for both organizations. Before M&P, the mobile brand TECNO was already popular in major cities like Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, but unfortunately, very few people were aware of this organization in other cities. Therefore the new collaboration has provided knowledge about their budget-friendly devices to even a large population who are looking for the latest advanced cell phone at an affordable price.

However, in the end, we can say that it is important for companies to look for a better partner who could help them to acquire the top shelves of every shop and would further provide them with efficient ways to get to a vast segment. TECNO has made a great decision in this regard and once again proved them to be a consumer-centric brand with fast means of approach.