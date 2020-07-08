dExports: MSMEs across Pakistan continue global trade through Alibaba.com

LAHORE: Many MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) across Pakistan have been actively exporting to customers in countries such as the US, UK and across Africa through the dExports program which was launched in 2019 by Daraz in partnership with Alibaba.com to give local sellers the opportunity to list their products on the platform and reach a large, global customer base.



The exporters are spread across various industries including apparel, leather manufacturing, tiles, cosmetics, surgical goods and sports and have the opportunity to reach over 20 million active buyers in more than 190 countries and regions. In order to help them capitalise on this opportunity, Daraz along with Alibaba.com enables local exporters in the form of free-of-cost training, knowledge sharing, trend analysis and extensive customer support. Through a detailed onboarding process, sellers are taught how to create their minisites, post products, respond to customer inquiries, boost their seller ratings and market their products on Alibaba.com.

Even before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce had effectively enabled numerous MSMEs to reach out to global buyers. In this challenging time it presents an even better opportunity as more and more buyers around the world are faced with travel limitations and budget constraints, and are therefore more willing to conduct their businesses online. B2B e-commerce represents an inevitable trend which is the need of the hour for businesses to achieve total digital transformation and create breakthroughs.

Recently, Daraz conducted a series of webinars to spread awareness about the program and the opportunity it presents for businesses to continue operating digitally and tap into the export market.