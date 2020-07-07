Muslim-American officer of Pakistani origin assumes charge of NYC precinct

Twitter/Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch)/via The News

NEW YORK: A Pakistani origin Muslim-American officer of the New York Police Department (NYPD) has assumed the charge of a local precinct as its commanding officer, marking the first time such an appointment took place in the force’s history.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo confirmed Captain Adeel Rana's appointment as the Precinct Commander. "Welcome aboard to Captain Adeel Rana as the NYPD’s first Pakistani-American Precinct Commander," Pichardo wrote on Twitter.

The police officer has received congratulations from various Muslim-American groups and other city officials welcoming the development as a historic one.

Expressing his excitement, Cpt Rana said he was feeling proud to be able to lead the best men and women of the great department. "Together we can make a difference. It is a historical event and great day for America!!!” he said.

Councillor Deutsch of the 48th Council District, said: "Congratulations to Captain Adeel Rana on his new appointment as CO of @NYPD84Pct."

"I know he will do our city proud!"

Myles Miller, NBC's reporter covering police and courts, also congratulated the police officer, saying he has "never seen this man not smiling".