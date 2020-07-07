Meghan Markle hated feeling like ‘the runner-up’ next to to Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle’s time in the royal family has slowly become a topic at the center of attention of global news outlets over the last few months.

According to royal author Tom Quinn, Meghan felt like she came in at ‘second place’ as compared to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

During an interview with the Daily Star, Quinn was quoted speaking about the royal rift and the differences in facilities provided to both the Kensington and Sussex household.

He claimed, “Meghan and Harry were living in what's called Nottingham Cottage and it's probably the only bit that you genuinely really could say, is actually quite small. And so I think that reminded Meghan that she was, as it were, second place or as the runner-up.”

“So when Harry and Will got together and sometimes Meghan and Kate as well because there was this tension occasionally, famously Meghan slightly lost her temper with a member of Kate's staff in front of Kate.”

Quinn added that It was in “that incident, that I was told by someone who was actually there, who said it was really uncomfortable because Meghan just lost it with this person. The reason she lost it with Kate's member of staff was that she, Meghan, didn't feel that this person was giving her the sort of attention she deserved. It was almost as if in that one encounter, it encapsulated for Meghan the problem that she had, that she's a Princess and she's number two."

The expert also said, “She was very successful, coming into this alien environment where people behave towards you according to where you are in the status of who becomes King or Queen next, that's just alien to her. The way it was described to me was, there were raised voices and foot-stamping." This whole incident left Kate feeling extremely ‘upset’.

Quinn also recalled another incident which occurred within the walls of the royal palace, reportedly, Meghan had asked one of Kate’s staff members to do something for her however the person refused and said, "I'm really sorry I can't do that because I work for Kate."

This incident made Meghan feel like “she had been slightly put in her place because if you become a Princess you kind of assume that staff when you ask them to do something, they are going to do it.”

“She (Kate) was horrified, she was really upset because she's very fond of this particular member of staff and she thought that Meghan almost bowling out this person was just completely unacceptable.”

The author concluded by saying, “She's very sensitive about not being treated with the same respect that she feels Kate is, so can react badly and doesn't take it lying down."