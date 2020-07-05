Madonna calls for US citizens to don all-black for Independence Day for the BLM movement

With American Independence Day inviting festivities and outdoor barbeques for a large amount of the population, Madonna asked her followers to stop and think about the sacrifices, atrocities and inequality the blacks were subjected to during this time in the past.

Taking to her Instagram stories Madonna began by saying, "We can't celebrate freedom until we are free" because "July 4th, 1776 Black Americans were still enslaved and Native Americans were being subjugated."

Making a plea to do things differently this year, the singer called on Americans to do their part, "This 4th of July we're not wearing red, white, and blue. We're wearing ALL BLACK. Independence day is another BLACKOUT day so they know we are in this together."

On a Twitter and Instagram post, she also shared a video highlighting the meaning of Independence day to Black Americans and captioned it with the words, "[P]ass this on so the world knows BLACK LIVES MATTER. [sic]"



