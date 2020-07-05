Prince Charles aims to ‘dampen’ royal entitlement after ascending the throne

Upon his ascension to the British crown, Prince Charles plans to "dampen a sense of entitlement among” the young royals of the 21st century, by following the footsteps of his European counterparts.

According to Nigel Cawthorne, author of Prince Andrew: Epstein and the Palace spoke to Express regarding this future change, claiming, "The idea of the monarchy he sees, and in which he seems to be supported by William and, increasingly, it would appear the Queen, is one that suits the 21st century.”

"Like the Windsors’ relatives who reign in the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Belgium and Spain, he prefers to dampen a sense of entitlement among royals.”

"Being born as a Windsor is a privilege, but it doesn’t mean that being a certain number in line to throne means an entitlement to housing and other perks of The Firm.”

He also added, "Furthermore, Prince Charles would feel that such privilege comes with great responsibility."

As per the expert, this new change will be something beneficial for those members of the royal family who were born into the Firm but have no intention of carrying their life under the spotlight.

Mr. Cawthorne further went on to say, "Not every royal is equally suited for a public role and others may not want a life in the spotlights.”

"Prince Charles and Prince William have no choice in the matter, and nor will Prince George in due course. But for other Windsors, a royal role is both a gift and a personal choice."

According to palace sources, the prince plans to reduce the total number of full-time royals representing the Crown, however that would not mean the Firm would partake in a reduced amount of public appearances.