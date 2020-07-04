The Queen feels ‘betrayed’ by Meghan Markle’s comments on feeling unprotected

In light of recent media coverage surrounding Meghan Markle’s claims, about feeling ‘vulnerable’ and ‘silenced’, seem to have hurt the Queen a large degree.

Royal author Phil Dampier spoke about the issue with the Daily Telegraph, stating, “I think the Queen is going to be absolutely devastated by this. She’ll cope with it but she will feel desperately betrayed.”

"She broke with protocol to invite Meghan to Christmas at Sandringham before they were married, and the couple ended up with a beautiful multi-million pound home in the middle of Windsor Great Park.”

In light of all that the Queen has done for Meghan Markle, "some will be wondering: what more did they want?"

With all of this in mind, many royal fans wondered if her claims of feeling ‘venerable’ and ‘unprotected’ in the royal household were a jab at the monarchy. However, that does not seem to be the case.

A source spoke to The Times regarding this issue and claimed that Meghan’s anger is actually targeted towards her former communications team, which was based in Kensington Palace for not protecting her against bias media hate. Voicing their own concerns, the source claimed, "no one thinks this is going to end well. For anyone."