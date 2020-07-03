Orlando Bloom details his excitement for the ‘magical’ birth of his child

The birth of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s child has become an excitingly hot topic of discussion in recent months and it appears the father-to-be is excited to meet the newest member of his family.

During his appearance on Good Morning America, the star said, “It's a magical time when an angel pops into the planet, which is what it feels like” and currently he is excitedly anticipating how his life will change. “Those quiet times at home, just you and the family and the little one, and nursing and just sort of being present and seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture this little life into the world.”

Touching upon the sleepless nights and numerous feed runs Bloom claims, "I'm really looking forward to those very late nights where I'll probably be getting up and doing a breastfeeding-bottle-thing, because I won't be, obviously, breastfeeding.

"I'm looking forward to that because I love those quiet times when the world feels like it's asleep and you've got a sleeping baby in your arms.”