Khloe Kardashian gives rare glimpse into her relationship with Tristan Thompson

Reality star Khloe Kardashian has broken her silence and turned cryptic in her first posts on Instagram Story since engagement rumours with Tristan Thompson.



Khloe has shared quotes on love and relationships in her first post since rumours that she had secretly got engaged to her ex-boyfriend.



Tristan, 29, is the father of Khloe's two-year-old daughter True, but had been frozen out by the 36-year-old star after he allegedly kissed Kylie Jenner's former BFF Jordyn Woods at a house party last year.



In the past months, Tristan has been looking to earn Khloe's trust again and they have been spending much of the lockdown period together as they co-parent True.

Khloe has now revealed that she is "staying focused on what matters," as she shared quotes on Instagram with, most notably, ones about love and loyalty.



With US media reporting that the pair are "giving their relationship another try," Khloe shared a quote which read: "Don't talk to me about loyalty, I'm still here holding secrets for people who are throwing dirt on my name."

She followed this up with the quote: "Your greatest test will be how you handle people who mishandled you."



'The Good American' founder had previously shared quotes that showed she was looking to embrace change.



Khloe posted: "Every morning, we get a chance to be different. A chance to change. A chance to be better. Your past is your past. Leave it there. Get on with the future part."

Another quote read: "Your level up is about improving. Its always you vs you, not you vs them."

Tristan is reportedly working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True.

It looks like that Khloe is acknowledging his efforts but with a word of warning that another stray from the path of true love would be the end of it for good.