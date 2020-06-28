Kate Middleton's 'calm and stable' nature makes her one of the most adored royals

Kate Middleton dubbed a ‘rock’ to Prince William but palace aids

Kate Middleton has warmed her way into the hearts of the British public over the years, and with her integrity and soft-hearted qualities, she has often been compared to the late Princess Diana. From royalty to palace aids, it appears no one has ever had a bad review against the Duchess.

According to a report by Fox News representative Tom Quinn, “Everyone that I have spoken to confirms that Kate is a very warm, but also a very calm and a very kind person. I think she’s very strong, but she’s very conscious, very kind to the people who work for her.”

The biggest reason she is so well-loved is, “Rather than command people to do things, she asks them to do things.”

Based on the newly released memoir Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle, Quinn claims that no one interviewed for this publication had a bad review for the Duchess of Cambridge.

“Kate has been a perfect [companion] because she’s so calm and stable -- and that’s what he needs,” said Quinn. “I’m not saying she’s sort of a second mother, but there’s an element of that. She’s… a rock. It’s a bit of a cliche, but she’s someone who just doesn’t have a history that’s all over the place. She’s very calm, very rational. And I think that’s why the royal family feels safe.”

Before signing off Quinn said, “She also does something which is absolutely key to being happy while also being a member of the royal family. Whatever the press may say about you, you don’t complain and you don’t explain. And Kate is very good at that.”