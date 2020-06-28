Balochistan Assembly passes Rs 451bn budget for fiscal year 2020-21

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan speaking to the media after a session of the Balochistan Assembly on June 20, in Quetta. — Photo courtesy Government of Balochistan website

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly on Saturday ratified a budget of more than Rs451 billion for the year 2020-21.



The provincial government, amid the coronavirus pandemic, has allocated Rs38 billion for the health sector.

The assembly approved 60 non development and 33 development projects for which Rs295 billion and Rs156 billion have been allocated.

Upon the approval of the budget, the government lawmakers congratulated one another.

The Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution demanding that the Centre take back the price hike in petroleum products.

Budget unveiled

Last week, the PTI-led Balochistan government presented a budget proposal of Rs465.528 billion.

Balochistan Finance Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, presenting the budget, had said a deficit of Rs87 billion was present in the budget.

The provincial finance minister said that more than Rs63.5 billion have been allocated for the uplift of the education sector.

The Rs38 billion sum allocated for the health sector aims to provide modern medical facilities for the poor people residing in the providence.