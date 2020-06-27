close
Sat Jun 27, 2020
Blackpink steals the spotlight at on Jimmy Fallon's show

BLACKPINK steals the show at The 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Blackpink’s Lisa, Jennie, Rose and Jisoo take USA by storm performing their debut song How You Like That on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s at Home Edition.

The catchy Hip-Track carries with it a message of peace and courage in the face of adversity. The girl group claims, "We sang to give the message of not being daunted by dark situations and to not lose the confidence and strength to stand up again.”

Not only that, during their appearance on the show, Blackpink rocked the Try not to laugh challenge with the most hilarious of results.

For the unversed, this performance marked the group’s official return after a year-long hiatus following their last group release of Kill This Love back in April of 2019.

