Petrol prices increased by Rs 25.58 after PM Imran’s approval

New petroleum prices would come into effect from tonight. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The government dropped a bombshell on the masses when it massively hiked the petrol prices after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday.



The notification stated that the prices have been revised "in view of the rising oil prices trend in the global market" and would come into effect immediately.

Petrol prices, according to the notification, were bumped up by Rs25.58 per litre.

Similarly, the per-litre prices of high-speed diesel (HSD), kerosene oil, and light diesel were increased Rs21.31, Rs23.50, and Rs17.84, respectively.

The new per-litre prices of petrol, HSD, kerosene oil, and light diesel, therefore, would respectively be Rs100.10, Rs101.46, Rs59.06, and Rs55.98.

The revised-up prices are to come into effect at 12am tonight (0000 hours, Saturday).