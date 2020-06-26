Emma Roberts reportedly about to deliver first child alongside boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

Many of that Emma Roberts fans appear to be disheartened to know that she is no longer together with Evan Peters, however, new news has rolled around which claims Robert’s has moved on to better opportunities with American model, actor and singer Garrett Hedlund.

According to a report by Us Weekly, Emma Roberts is pregnant and is expecting her first child with Garrett Hedlund.

Since the initial reports began circulating, Emma personally thanked fans for the well wishes on her Insta handle. She was reported saying "Thank you so much! Very excited”, when users congratulated her on the news.

Not only that, when one user asked for a confirmation on the news, the actress replied with a resounding “Yes!”

Fans began speculating a possible relationship since March of 2019 when Roberts and Hedlund were papped holding hands in Los Angeles.

Back then a source told Us Weekly, "Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old."

Even as early as January, a separate source stated that the couple are keeping their relationship low-key at the moment. "They are not talking an engagement or marriage at the moment” and “like hanging out and going out together, and their relationship is more fun than serious."