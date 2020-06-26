Kelly Clarkson opens up on her struggles dealing with depression to Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato’s recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show was met with roaring applause for the singer after Kelly began praising Lovato for her successful fight against depression.

During the interview, Kelly touched upon Demi’s past issues with body image, addiction and most predominantly depression.

Kelly began by praising Demi for her courage and valor in the face of such a debilitating condition. "I love how open you are about mental health because I have similar issues, and I've suffered from depression.”

She also went on to say, "I think a lot of people, especially in the creative world or just from childhood you've been trained to just keep going and you can handle it. Especially as a woman, it's like, 'Don't let them see you sweat.' I just love that you're open about that because not everybody's as vulnerable being like that. And I think it's helpful for your fans."

Throughout the interview, Demi left no stone unturned in her praise towards Clarkson, claiming that it was her openness to face her struggles in the public eye which led Demi to find that same courage within herself.

She said, "You were like the first idol that I ever had. I wouldn't be the artist or even the person that I am with being so outspoken and vulnerable and fearless if I hadn't had you to look up to, so I thank you for that."

Demi also claimed, "I looked at you as my idol growing up. You are fearless and courageous and real as [expletive], you know? I love that about you. When I was younger I always thought to myself, 'If I make it, I want to be like her because she's real and she's genuine’.”

Before concluding their interview, Kelly made sure to point out how mental health is an ongoing battle and is not something that can be fixed with a cure-all kind of approach.

"It takes work. I think everybody looks at us, like even when you overcome something, they're like, 'OK, she's already overcome that.' I'm like, 'No, no, no that's a daily effort in trying to be positive,'" she said. "That's not a given, like you're just over it and you went to some magic therapy session and it's over. I think that's a daily thing you work at and a daily thing that I work out."