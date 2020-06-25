Katy Perry touches upon feeling overwhelmed with emotions during pregnancy

Katy Perry touches upon feeling every emotion’ under the sun during pregnancy

Katy Perry’s overjoyed attitude towards motherhood appears to have her feeling every emotion there is. Currently the mother-to-be has been facing equal parts happiness and depression during her journey.

During a tell-all interview with The Sun, Katy spoke at length about the name of her daughter and her experience being pregnant.

She was quoted saying, "I’ve been every emotion under the sun. I’ve been overwhelmed, I’ve been anxious. I’ve been happy, I’ve been overjoyed, I’ve been depressed. I’ve been all of it."

Keeping in mind the pandemic and other overwhelming events taking place, Katy feels this is a ‘wild time’ to bring a child into the world. She claims, "the world is just a wild time and it’s a wild time to bring life into the world. People were already having those kinds of conversations years ago where it was like, 'Man, the world feels a little uncertain'... and now it really feels shaky boots!"



During the course of the interview she also touched upon how she and Orlando have yet to pick out a name for their child. "We have yet to decide specifically on her name because, I think, we’ve got options and she’ll tell us. I'll look at her and go, 'Oh yea yea, you are her, you are that!'"

However he is equally excited to welcome the new member of their family, "He’s really excited for a little girl. They say that little girls are, you know, daddy’s little girl! That’s how it’s gonna be, we’ll see.”



