Angelina Jolie reveals how her kids handle seeing ‘lies about themselves’

Angelina Jolie has always been a protective mother, adamant to keep her children outside of the gaze of the media. During a recent conversation, she touched upon her children and how they cope, seeing lies about themselves spread on the media.

During her interview with Vogue India, she began by stating, "I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media."

However, the actress makes sure her kids are reminded "that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people."

Jolie is a very liberal minded mother and has made it her duty to keep words like ‘adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ positive phrases within her four walls.

During a previous interview, Angelina had claimed, "‘Adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are positive words in our home. With my adopted children, I can’t speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time.

"All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours. When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full."