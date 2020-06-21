Kate Middleton snaps adorable photos of Prince William, kids ahead of Duke’s birthday

In commemoration of Father’s day and Prince William’s upcoming birthday, Kate Middleton snapped an adorable collection of photos depicting the wonderful bond between Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

From pictures of them frolicking around in their private gardens, roughing it out in the grass and even a wholesome portrait before all huddled on the swing, the snaps took royals fans by storm and left them gushing over its wholesomeness.

The royal palace captioned this post with an endearing statement, it read, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow. The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess."

Check out the photos below:








