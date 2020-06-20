Angelina Jolie opens up about the real reason behind split with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s relationship has been at the forefront of attention for a long time now and ever since their split was publically announced, the couple has not openly discussed their future life plans or dived into their reasoning for taking such a drastic step. Quite recently, however, the actress chose to reveal her personal reasons out to the world in a tell-all interview.

During her interview with Vogue India, Jolie claimed she made this choice for the benefit of her children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

"I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”

During the course of the interview, she also touched upon her experience of adopting and honoring her children’s freedom. She said, "They are not entering your world, you are entering each other’s worlds. What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share. ‘Adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are positive words in our home," she said. "With my adopted children, I can’t speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time."

“All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours. When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full. For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not. Honor them. Learn from them. It’s the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world, you are entering each other’s worlds... I am very blessed to have been allowed to be their mom. I am grateful every day."