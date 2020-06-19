close
Fri Jun 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 19, 2020

Jamie Foxx shares update about Mike Tyson biopic

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 19, 2020

Mike Tyson biopic featuring Jamie Foxx as the heavyweight champion is in the works, the "Django  Unchained"  actor reassured fans during a recent interview.

"It’s a definitive yes. Doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done, but we officially got the real ball rolling,” he said while speaking on Instagram Live with Hollywood producer Mark Birnbaum.

The actor, who won the best Academy Award for playing Ray Charles, said he can't wait to show the different sides of Tyson.

"We want to show everybody evolves,” said he and added. “I think when we lay the layer of Mike Tyson in this story, I think everybody from young and old will be able to understand this man’s journey.”

Recalling how he met Mike, the actor said, “I met Mike Tyson in the weirdest way, I was on stage doing stand-up years ago. I get to my Mike Tyson joke and nobody claps, nobody laughs. You know why? Because Mike Tyson was watching.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment