Kelly Clarkson needing Blake Shelton to get through difficult times amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson’s divorce from her husband of seven years Brandon Blackstock made major headlines. Ever since then, Kelly has been leaning onto the support of her friends, including Blake Shelton.

According to a source close to Us Weekly, “Blake has been supportive and the friend she has needed, as always” not only that, "Blake and Kelly often joke they are siblings.”

What makes this friendship even more awkward is that Kelly’s ex is actually Blake Shelton’s manager. However, the icing on the cake continues to be Reba McEntire who is Brandon's step-mom and another pillar of support for Kelly.

A source recalls the moment when Kelly told Reba about her decision to part ways with Brandon, she claimed, “Reba’s supportive of both Brandon and Kelly’s decision to split. She’s anguished about it, but she’s not one to judge.”

For the unversed, the pair decided to call it quits after Kelly noticed how difficult it had become to live with Brandon during their time in self-isolation. Although they plan to go their separate ways soon they “haven’t cut each other off” and have full plans to "put the kids first."

