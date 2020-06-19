Katherine Schwarzenegger in awe over Chris Pratt’s helpfulness amid pregnancy

Chris Pratt’s wife Katherine Schwarzenegger recently broke the internet when she revealed news of her pregnancy on social media.

Katherine initially announced the news during a viral Instagram Live with Dr. Zelana Montminy. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, Katherine was quoted saying, "I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful.”

She also added, "And then, obviously, I have a very wonderful husband who's very, it's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time. That's been helpful."

"Also, having people like you who I text constantly about everything baby because I'm learning as I go and it's been an interesting time to be pregnant."

According to a source close to the couple, "They are completely thrilled to be starting a family. Family is everything to them and it's a very exciting time.”

The source also announced an expectant due date, claiming, "The baby is due early fall. Katherine shared the news with her family very early on."

Almost everyone in the couple’s circle believes Katherine and Chris would make doting parents as "she always dotes on her friends kids and, of course, her stepson Jack. "She is gentle, loving and caring. She has such motherly instincts and loves to take care of everyone already."