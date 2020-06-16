KJ Apa slams trolls criticizing him over being silent during BLM protests

Comedian Elijah Daniel snapped at KJ Apa and accused him of not extending support towards those suffering from systemic racism and brutality, all because he starred in a film which was based on the premise of police brutality.

"He has such a massive young audience and got paid to be in a movie about police brutality and ... posted a black square?"

After initially posting a black square at the start of June, the actor did not post anything in support of the protests. Due to this criticism, KJ Apa clapped back with a fiery Twitter post, claiming that he does not need to show vocal or physical support in order to show his solidarity towards the black community.

His tweet read, "I don’t need to post about my opinions and beliefs in order for them to be real to me. I support black lives - but I don’t feel it’s necessary to prove to people I do by posting my attendance at these protests."



