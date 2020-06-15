Kanye West files trademark suite on Yeezy fragrance and beauty products

Kanye West files trademark suite on Yeezy fragrance and body care products

Kanye West has been utilizing his time in quarantine to expand his Yeezy empire by venturing into a number of new avenues with multiple products.

According to a report by TMZ, Kanye has already filed his trademark suite to cover a large amount of his future merchandise, ranging from "makeup, false eyelashes, facial masks, nail polish, moisturizers, bath gels, body oils, shaving cream, hair care products and perfumes.”

This is not to say that fans should expect hoards of beauty merchandise with the Yeezy logo attached to them since it is highly unlikely for such a large scale production to occur anytime soon.

For the unversed, this is not the first time the rapper has trademarked a particular idea. Back in 2017 he had secured complete rights to the brand DONDA cosmetics named after his mother, however till date, no profitable venture has been taken on that idea.