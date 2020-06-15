Reese Witherspoon claims to 'know exactly where she is going' after death

Reese Witherspoon has been making headlines front and center ever since her new film deal was announced with director Mindy Kaling.



With Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blond 3 set to hit studios soon, the actress candidly spoke on death and where she thinks she will end up in the afterlife to her close friend Nicole Kidman.

During an interview with the LA Times, Nicole Kidman recalled her past encounter with Witherspoon during which she admitted her thoughts surrounding death. During the course of their conversation, Reese admitted that she is not afraid of death in the slightest because she knows where she is going and it is not a place to be fearful of.

They were quoted saying, "Do you ever think about dying, Reese? Because I think about it all the time. And she’s like, 'Nope, I don’t think about it because I know where I’m going."

This is not the first time Reese candidly revealed her thoughts on death, during a previous interview she admitted, "I am not afraid of death because I know that there is a paradise. I am very sure that there is a supreme power ... I do not know what it is but I am not afraid of dying."