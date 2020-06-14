Kendall, Kylie Jenner open up on Caitlyn’s transition

Kendall, Kylie open up about the effect that Caitlyn’s transition has on their relationship

With five years having had passed since Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir The Secrets of My Life was published, the relationships within the Jenner and Kardashian household regained their stability.

According to Elle, Kendall believes, “When my dad came out as transgender, our relationship grew. She could finally be honest with me. We could talk about deep emotions she was feeling through that time. Growing up, my dad was not usually one to talk about her feelings so that was a big step for us.”

Being the “daddy’s girl” that she is, their relationship has always grown exponentially and since her transition, Kendall has looked up to Caitlyn more and more, each day. “Because of my dad’s bravery, I’ve learned to love what I love and not be ashamed of it. She’s been my role model since before I can even remember, from sports growing up to now with her wisdom. She’s so brave and I aspire to be as brave as her one day."

Kylie also chimed in claiming, “My dad has always been an inspiration to me, from winning the gold medal at the Olympics to getting her pilot’s license. However, watching her live out her true self has been the most inspiring of them all.”