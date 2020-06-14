close
Sun Jun 14, 2020
Hollywood

Web Desk
June 14, 2020

Jessica Mulroney cut from CTV appearance after white privilege scandal

Hollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Jun 14, 2020
Jessica Mulroney cut from CTV appearance after news of threats to Sasha Exeter surface

With protests and riots breaking out all over the world in support of the Black Lives Moment, it appears Jessica Mulroney has landed herself in hot waters after news of her threatening black influencer Sasha Exeter came out into the open.

 According to claims by Elle, Jessica threatened Sasha’s complete livelihood and as a result of that, she was pulled from the reality show I Do Redo.

For the unversed, the issue arose after Sasha came out with claims stating that "after her public apology on my post yesterday, I received this via DM. Please take in the timestamp in green on the top left of the screen. Also, poor thing didn't even spell 'libel' correctly. Sigh."

One of the many reasons Sasha decided to stand up for herself is because “I am raising a Black daughter. I don’t want her to ever have to face any of this or to experience what I’ve experienced, especially in the last two weeks. And I am fully aware that by sharing this in this way that I am opening myself up to potential criticism, hate, bullying, but I’m willing to take that risk today. And I’ve thought really long and hard about making sure to incorporate some takeaways, and add in here before signing off and you know what? There’s not going to be a long list of takeaways. There’s only one takeaway. This shit needs to stop right now.”

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been silent. Not anymore!⁣ ⁣ I’m used to being so transparent on this platform. I think it’s the main reason why most of you follow me. Today, I’m opening up about something that has been haunting me for the last week. I have felt like a complete fraud fighting for racial equality and using my voice openly here, while letting a white woman silence mine behind closed doors. In sharing this very personal story, I know that I am risking a lot. Opening myself up to criticism, bullying and potential ramifications with my job in this space. However, I must speak my truth. Enough is enough. Hopefully my voice will be heard by many and help change things for the next generation and for my daughter Maxwell... because I will be dammed if my child ever has to deal with this level of ignorance.

A post shared by SoSasha (@sashaexeter) on


