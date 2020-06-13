Rupert Grint bashes J.K. Rowling’s transphobic statement

Rupert Grint bashes JK Rowling’s alleged trans phobic tweets

Rupert Grint joined in with his ex- Harry Potter costars in thrashing of J.K. Rowling because of her transphobic tweets.

For the unversed, the issue arose after some of Rowling’s tweets sparked outrage amid the trans community.

During Rupert’s interview with The Times, he stood in support of the trans community, claiming, “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment. I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers.”

Many, including Daniel Radcliff also stood by the community, suggesting that Rowling’s statement does a massive amount of damage to the identity of trans women for it completely eradicates their existence. Daniel explained, “Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people.”