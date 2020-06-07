Halsey stands in support of injured civilians protesting for George Floyd

Halsey stands in support of injured civilians protesting George Floyd’s murder. Photo: Medium

Halsey has been joining in to aid numerous protestors suffering from injuries on the frontline ever since the protests got more violent.



Recently a picture of Halsey tending to an injured man went viral and caused quite a lot of stir since it was made public. Since then, the celebrity took to her Instagram account to give her take on the situation.

She wrote, “It’s easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and rioting on television and condone the violent measures being taken by forces. But what you don’t see is innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and teargassed and physically assaulted relentlessly. You think it’s not happening, it’s only the ‘thugs’ and the ‘riots,’ right? The police are keeping you safe right? You’re wrong.”

“This is happening everywhere. And innocent people exercising their rights to speech and assembly are facing violence and abuse of power. With all of our medical professionals being CONSUMED and EXHAUSTED with Covid, there is little to no medical attention available. I have firsthand treated men, women, and children who have been shot in the chest, the face, the back. Some will lose vision, some have lost fingers. I have been covered in innocent blood.”

“My father is a black man. My mother is an EMT. This week I had to put those two associations together in ways that have horrified me. This is NOT a virtue-signalling post. But I HAVE to show you what I am witnessing with my own eyes. With Trump’s decision today to enforce the mobilization of armed forces on our own citizens, this has escalated beyond your privilege and comfort to not care. Please care. We are begging you to care. This is war on Americans. This is everyone’s problem. Everyone’s. #BLACKLIVESMATTER.”