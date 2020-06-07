Lizzo puts her foot down against violence carried out towards protesters

Lizzo puts her foot down against violence carried out towards George Floyd protesters. Photo: YouTube

With the protests following the death of George Floyd currently going strong, many celebrities have come forth and joined the Black Lives Matter movement with all their might and resources.

It appears that Lizzo has since put her foot down and has decided to open up regarding the issues at hand and has called out for a stop to this human rights violation.

During her most recent Instagram live last Sunday, Lizzo spoke out about the current protests. She said, “This is the most outrage I’ve seen as a country and that is starting to give me the first semblance of hope that I’ve had in a long time.”

Lizzo later went on to point out that she still believes in the kindness of people and maybe that is what might make her naive in the end.

She was quoted saying, “I really do believe in the good in people and maybe that makes me naive, but I’ve seen Minneapolis rise up and do incredible things and this isn’t the first time.”

“I am just one person and this is just one person’s thoughts, one person’s point of view, and you watching, you’re just one person, but what we do when we actually come together for each other is what the future of this country is all about. It definitely ain’t about the past.”

She however made it a point to note that no protesters deserved to face such horrendous retaliation because they “didn’t ask for any of this—all they asked for was justice.”