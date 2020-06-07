Jennifer Aniston donates $1mn to anti-racism charity after getting 'deeply affected'

Jennifer Aniston donated $1million to an anti-racism charity in honour of the Black Lives Matter movement

With the upsurge in racial tensions in the United States, many celebrities are stepping forth not only raising their voice against racism but also giving financial support to related charities.

Joining the list is Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston who recently came forth donating $1million to an anti-racism charity in honour of the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to a source cited by Sunday Mirror, the 51-year-old Friends actor was ‘deeply affected’ by all the racial inequalities still rampant in America.

“Like most people, Jen has been deeply affected by what is going on in America and the terrible injustice that people of colour experience every day,” the insider said.

“She wanted to show her support, and has donated a big sum to the charity she felt resonated with her the most. The link is on her Instagram page so her fans can also donate,” added the source.

Earlier, the actor had expressed her heartbreak at the situation in the US, laying emphasis on the importance for the world to raise their voice against racism and to demand justice.

Sharing a video on her Instagram, Aniston had written: “This week has been heartbreaking for so many reasons. We need to acknowledge that the racism and brutality in this country has been going on for a long time – and it’s NEVER been okay.”

“As allies, who want equality and peace, it’s our responsibility to make noise, to demand justice, to educate ourselves on these issues, and more than anything, to spread love. How much more time are we willing to let pass without change? HOW MUCH MORE TIME?”

