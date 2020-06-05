Billie Eilish opens up about her love life and body confidence issues

Pop star Billie Eilish has revealed that she 'never felt desired' or 'powerful' in any of her previous relationships.

The 18-year-old, who has recently been trying to raise awareness of body shaming, explained that she never wanted people to judge her.

The 'No Time To Die' singer , in an interview with GQ magazine, said: "Here’s a bomb for you: I have never felt desired."

The songstress said: "My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. And it’s a big thing in my life."

"So I dress the way I dress as I don’t like to think of you guys. But that doesn’t mean that I won’t wake up one day and decide to wear a tank top, which I have done before," she added.

Billie, who previously said she struggled with the way that she looked, added that her confidence was knocked in former relationships.

She continued: "I have never felt powerful in a relationship."

She continued: 'Sometimes I dress like a boy. Sometimes I dress like a swaggy girl. And sometimes I feel trapped by this persona that I have created, because sometimes I think people view me not as a woman.'



With her lime green and black hair and loose-fitting, casual ensembles, Billie has carved out a signature look that no doubt gets her recognised wherever she goes.



Billie is one of the most popular music artists in the world, having secured a UK and US number one with her debut album and becoming the youngest person and first woman to win the four main Grammy categories among other accolades.

